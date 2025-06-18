$41.530.08
"G7 leaders are determined to explore all options for maximum pressure on Russia" - Canadian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 548 views

G7 leaders supported Trump's initiatives for a just peace in Ukraine and are ready to increase pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions. They met with Zelensky and Rutte to discuss support for Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chairman of the G7 Summit, stated that the G7 leaders expressed support for the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and are "determined to explore" all options for maximum pressure on Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Chairman of this year's G7 Summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Details

Carney's statement summarizes the "G7" Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 15-17. The published document also mentions the war in Ukraine.

The G7 leaders expressed support for President Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. They recognized Ukraine's commitment to an unconditional ceasefire and agreed that Russia should do the same. The G7 leaders are firmly determined to explore all options for maximum pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the G7 leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss their support for a strong and sovereign Ukraine, including budgetary support for defense and reconstruction.

Recall

On Monday, June 16, the leaders of the G7 gathered in the Canadian province of Alberta for this year's G7 summit. European politicians arrived, as well as US President Donald Trump.

The G7 leaders refused to adopt a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to the position of the United States of America.

The next G7 summit will take place in France in the Alpine resort town of Évian-les-Bains. The meeting of the "Big Seven" leaders is scheduled for June 2026.

Zelenskyy summed up his trip to Canada: We have concrete decisions18.06.25, 02:51 • 2200 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

