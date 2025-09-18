Zelenskyy invites Qatar to New York summit on return of abducted children

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
05:45 PM • 330 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
12:49 PM • 12131 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 22657 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 32176 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 21302 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19318 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 29169 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15742 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 48081 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44373 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.3m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news
There are reports of drone attack on Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan in Russia: fire breaks outVideoSeptember 18, 08:55 AM • 8098 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 28382 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social servicesSeptember 18, 09:16 AM • 15322 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 20127 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case03:35 PM • 7666 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 20244 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 32176 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 28498 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 29169 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 48081 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Parubiy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
United Kingdom
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 26015 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 25467 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 25669 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 24126 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 53378 views
Actual
TikTok
ChatGPT
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Zelenskyy invites Qatar to New York summit on return of abducted children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Emir of Qatar for his assistance in returning Ukrainian children. He invited Qatar to participate in a joint summit with Canada in New York dedicated to this topic.

Zelenskyy invites Qatar to New York summit on return of abducted children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He thanked for the assistance in returning Ukrainian children and invited Qatar to participate in a joint summit with Canada in New York, UNN writes with reference to the President's post on Telegram.

I spoke with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. I thanked him for his help in returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We highly appreciate this solidarity and such sincere attention to our children 

- the post says.

He also added that he invited Qatar to participate in a summit dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children, which will be held jointly with representatives of Canada in New York.

It will be dedicated to this important topic – our children and efforts for their return. It is important for us that Qatar is represented 

- the President emphasized.

Ukraine can force Russia to peace: Zelenskyy announced what is needed for this18.09.25, 16:07 • 2214 views

Alona Utkina

Politics
New York City
Canada
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy