Zelenskyy invites Qatar to New York summit on return of abducted children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He thanked for the assistance in returning Ukrainian children and invited Qatar to participate in a joint summit with Canada in New York, UNN writes with reference to the President's post on Telegram.

I spoke with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. I thanked him for his help in returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We highly appreciate this solidarity and such sincere attention to our children - the post says.

He also added that he invited Qatar to participate in a summit dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children, which will be held jointly with representatives of Canada in New York.

It will be dedicated to this important topic – our children and efforts for their return. It is important for us that Qatar is represented - the President emphasized.

Ukraine can force Russia to peace: Zelenskyy announced what is needed for this