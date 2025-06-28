President approved instructing the government to address the issue of increasing payments to military personnel: details

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 26324 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 78244 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 105575 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 67847 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 178508 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 53898 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 67317 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55935 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 52136 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 219744 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
6.5m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news
Germany raises minimum wage, moving to second place in the EUJune 28, 12:50 AM • 9792 views
Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesJune 28, 01:28 AM • 13114 views
Senate Fails to Limit Trump's Use of Military Against IranJune 28, 01:45 AM • 6144 views
Former head of Venezuelan intelligence pleads guilty in US drug trafficking caseJune 28, 01:58 AM • 3378 views
Partisans sabotaged the railway near Yasynuvata in Donetsk region - ATESH03:51 AM • 6996 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 105575 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 119610 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 178508 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 122958 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 219744 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities07:59 AM • 840 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 26614 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 32869 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 119610 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 66222 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

President approved instructing the government to address the issue of increasing payments to military personnel: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which provides for addressing the issue of increasing financial support for military personnel starting from 2026. The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prioritize the financing of Ukraine's security and defense in the state budget for 2026-2028.

President approved instructing the government to address the issue of increasing payments to military personnel: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council with a proposal to include in the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028 a point regarding the elaboration of the issue of increasing the financial support for military personnel. This is stated in the presidential decree №433/2025 of June 27, writes UNN.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is to elaborate on the issue of increasing the financial support for servicemen, rank and file personnel, and police officers in accordance with socio-economic conditions and the military-political situation by improving the system of social payments to the personnel of the security and defense sector of Ukraine," the decree states.

It is also proposed to take measures to ensure the payment of one-time financial assistance in case of death of individuals, as well as their death as a result of injury.

In general, the decree instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to define financing for the security and defense of Ukraine as the "main priority" of the state budget in 2026, 2027, and 2028, and to provide for the possibility of adjusting the volume of relevant expenditures "taking into account the military-political situation."

"Take measures to ensure timely and full financing in 2026-2028 for the maintenance of personnel of the security forces and defense forces of Ukraine, stimulate military service and service in law enforcement agencies, and implement social guarantees," the decree states.

The government is instructed to continue in 2026-2028 the implementation of measures to restore the state's debt sustainability; to ensure the attraction of additional sources of military-technical assistance to Ukraine. It is also tasked with taking measures to restore the inviolable reserves of material and technical means for the needs of the security and defense forces of Ukraine; as well as providing state financial support to defense industry enterprises.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also tasked with ensuring the timely approval of programs and conditions for providing state guarantees related to increasing the state's defense capability and security, which are implemented with the involvement of loans (borrowings) under state guarantees by business entities - residents of Ukraine.

The government is instructed to take measures in 2026-2028 to ensure priority financing of the activities of subjects of the security and defense sector of Ukraine in the following priority areas:

  • implementation of measures for the development, preparation for production, and procurement of new models of weapons and military equipment, including modern high-precision missile weapons (missile systems and complexes, as well as cruise missiles), unmanned complexes and robotic systems for various purposes, electronic warfare and air defense systems, artillery weapons, armored vehicles and weapons, ammunition;
    • increasing the capabilities of the security and defense forces of Ukraine;
      • strengthening law enforcement agencies and integrated border management;
        • ensuring the preparation of the population for national resistance;
          • strengthening the air defense system and ensuring proper protection of critical infrastructure facilities;
            • strengthening the state's cybersecurity and information security system;
              • enhancing the state's intelligence and counter-intelligence capabilities, activating anti-terrorist measures and combating subversive activities.

                The security and defense sector bodies of Ukraine are instructed to take measures during 2026-2028 to ensure control over compliance with the terms and deadlines for the execution of state contracts (agreements) for the procurement of goods, works, and services for defense purposes, including the status of repayment of accounts receivable and preventing the creation of overdue accounts receivable.

                Reminder

                The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028. The document defines the main parameters of budget policy for the medium term, including total revenues and financing, maximum expenditures, minimum wage, and living wage.

                Pavlo Zinchenko

                Pavlo Zinchenko

                EconomyPolitics
                Cruise missile
                Anti-aircraft warfare
                National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
                Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                Ukraine
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9