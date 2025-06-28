President approved instructing the government to address the issue of increasing payments to military personnel: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council with a proposal to include in the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028 a point regarding the elaboration of the issue of increasing the financial support for military personnel. This is stated in the presidential decree №433/2025 of June 27, writes UNN.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is to elaborate on the issue of increasing the financial support for servicemen, rank and file personnel, and police officers in accordance with socio-economic conditions and the military-political situation by improving the system of social payments to the personnel of the security and defense sector of Ukraine," the decree states.

It is also proposed to take measures to ensure the payment of one-time financial assistance in case of death of individuals, as well as their death as a result of injury.

In general, the decree instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to define financing for the security and defense of Ukraine as the "main priority" of the state budget in 2026, 2027, and 2028, and to provide for the possibility of adjusting the volume of relevant expenditures "taking into account the military-political situation."

"Take measures to ensure timely and full financing in 2026-2028 for the maintenance of personnel of the security forces and defense forces of Ukraine, stimulate military service and service in law enforcement agencies, and implement social guarantees," the decree states.

The government is instructed to continue in 2026-2028 the implementation of measures to restore the state's debt sustainability; to ensure the attraction of additional sources of military-technical assistance to Ukraine. It is also tasked with taking measures to restore the inviolable reserves of material and technical means for the needs of the security and defense forces of Ukraine; as well as providing state financial support to defense industry enterprises.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also tasked with ensuring the timely approval of programs and conditions for providing state guarantees related to increasing the state's defense capability and security, which are implemented with the involvement of loans (borrowings) under state guarantees by business entities - residents of Ukraine.

The government is instructed to take measures in 2026-2028 to ensure priority financing of the activities of subjects of the security and defense sector of Ukraine in the following priority areas:

implementation of measures for the development, preparation for production, and procurement of new models of weapons and military equipment, including modern high-precision missile weapons (missile systems and complexes, as well as cruise missiles), unmanned complexes and robotic systems for various purposes, electronic warfare and air defense systems, artillery weapons, armored vehicles and weapons, ammunition;

increasing the capabilities of the security and defense forces of Ukraine;

strengthening law enforcement agencies and integrated border management;

ensuring the preparation of the population for national resistance;

strengthening the air defense system and ensuring proper protection of critical infrastructure facilities;

strengthening the state's cybersecurity and information security system;

enhancing the state's intelligence and counter-intelligence capabilities, activating anti-terrorist measures and combating subversive activities.

The security and defense sector bodies of Ukraine are instructed to take measures during 2026-2028 to ensure control over compliance with the terms and deadlines for the execution of state contracts (agreements) for the procurement of goods, works, and services for defense purposes, including the status of repayment of accounts receivable and preventing the creation of overdue accounts receivable.

Reminder

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028. The document defines the main parameters of budget policy for the medium term, including total revenues and financing, maximum expenditures, minimum wage, and living wage.