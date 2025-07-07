Zelenskyy held Staff meeting: heard report on drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which the production of drones was discussed. The President emphasized that Ukraine should significantly increase the use of all types of drones that help directly on the front line. The strengthening of air defense was also discussed, Zelenskyy said in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I held a Staff meeting today. Reports on the front, and these are primarily the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, as well as the Orikhiv direction, Sumy region, and separately – our actions on Russian territory in the border areas: Kursk and Belgorod regions. The occupiers will not feel at peace there. There was a very detailed conversation about drones – we must significantly increase the use of all types of drones that help directly on the front line. We will increasingly deter Russian assaults and ensure our active actions precisely thanks to drones, thanks to technological solutions. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that work to counter air strikes is also ongoing.

Everything related to air defense – air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense – is the main priority today, and we are also preparing new agreements with partners – we expect to finalize these agreements in the coming weeks. Step by step, we are closing the funding deficit for the production of drones and drone interceptors and filling Ukrainian production lines with clear orders. We are also working with partners so that production in their countries works to the maximum – for our common defense now and for the time after the war – for the partners' arsenal. We are working with all leaders and with all countries that can help with investments, components, production. - added the President.

