Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
05:19 PM • 5685 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 28854 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 62405 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 74133 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 90354 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 161793 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 64784 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 83615 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 137703 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131854 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy held Staff meeting: heard report on drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the production and use of drones at the front. They also talked about strengthening air defense and new agreements with partners regarding systems and missiles.

Zelenskyy held Staff meeting: heard report on drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which the production of drones was discussed. The President emphasized that Ukraine should significantly increase the use of all types of drones that help directly on the front line. The strengthening of air defense was also discussed, Zelenskyy said in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I held a Staff meeting today. Reports on the front, and these are primarily the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, as well as the Orikhiv direction, Sumy region, and separately – our actions on Russian territory in the border areas: Kursk and Belgorod regions. The occupiers will not feel at peace there. There was a very detailed conversation about drones – we must significantly increase the use of all types of drones that help directly on the front line. We will increasingly deter Russian assaults and ensure our active actions precisely thanks to drones, thanks to technological solutions.

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

He noted that work to counter air strikes is also ongoing.

Everything related to air defense – air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense – is the main priority today, and we are also preparing new agreements with partners – we expect to finalize these agreements in the coming weeks. Step by step, we are closing the funding deficit for the production of drones and drone interceptors and filling Ukrainian production lines with clear orders. We are also working with partners so that production in their countries works to the maximum – for our common defense now and for the time after the war – for the partners' arsenal. We are working with all leaders and with all countries that can help with investments, components, production.

 - added the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting, where he heard reports on the front.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War Politics
Kursk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
