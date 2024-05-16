Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kharkiv: action plan was determined amid Russian offensive

On Thursday, May 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv to discuss the threat situation at the front in the coming days and weeks and the ability of the Defense Forces to counter Russian offensive plans. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

The bet. Today, in Kharkiv. I heard a detailed report from the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, the commanders of the Khortytsia Brigade, Yuriy Sodol, and the Kharkiv Brigade, Mykhailo Drapaty. The operational situation, tasks and needs of each brigade and unit involved, in particular in the Kharkiv region, in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy - Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the meeting analyzed in detail the prospects for the combat situation, threats in the coming days and weeks, and the ability of Ukrainian troops to counter Russian offensive plans.

As of today, the situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control, and our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. But the area remains extremely difficult - we are strengthening our units - Zelensky said.

Also at the Staff, according to the President, the heads of the GUR and SZR reported on the intentions of the occupier, and the head of the SBU reported on counter-sabotage measures. "A plan of further actions has been determined - both for the regional authorities of Kharkiv region and for all structures responsible for security in the region," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State heard reports from regional authorities from other border and frontline regions on the current situation, major risks and key needs. The President gave relevant instructions.

