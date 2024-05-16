Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kharkiv: action plan was determined amid Russian offensive

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kharkiv: action plan was determined amid Russian offensive

Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kharkiv: action plan was determined amid Russian offensive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26394 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv to discuss the situation at the front, analyze the prospects for the development of the combat situation, threats for the coming days and weeks, and determine a plan for further actions amid the Russian offensive.

On Thursday, May 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv to discuss the threat situation at the front in the coming days and weeks and the ability of the Defense Forces to counter Russian offensive plans.  He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

The bet. Today, in Kharkiv. I heard a detailed report from the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, the commanders of the Khortytsia Brigade, Yuriy Sodol, and the Kharkiv Brigade, Mykhailo Drapaty. The operational situation, tasks and needs of each brigade and unit involved, in particular in the Kharkiv region, in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy

- Zelensky wrote. 

According to him, the meeting analyzed in detail the prospects for the combat situation, threats in the coming days and weeks, and the ability of Ukrainian troops to counter Russian offensive plans.

As of today, the situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control, and our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. But the area remains extremely difficult - we are strengthening our units

- Zelensky said.

Also at the Staff, according to the President, the heads of the GUR and SZR reported on the intentions of the occupier, and the head of the SBU reported on counter-sabotage measures. "A plan of further actions has been determined - both for the regional authorities of Kharkiv region and for all structures responsible for security in the region," Zelenskyy said. 

In addition, the Head of State heard reports from regional authorities from other border and frontline regions on the current situation, major risks and key needs. The President gave relevant instructions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

