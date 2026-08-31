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Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

Zelenskyy had a constructive conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The parties are determining the date of their visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "good conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; they discussed determining a date for a visit to Ukraine, UNN reports.

A good phone conversation with President Trump's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It was detailed and constructive. It is important that the dialogue between the U.S. and Ukrainian negotiating teams continues constantly, and now we are discussing determining a date for a visit to Ukraine. This trip would be very useful for developing solutions for peace 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also informed them about the situation on the battlefield, where Russia's gains are insignificant and are achieved at the cost of enormous losses, as well as about air strikes.

Steve and Jared know many details. The teams will stay in touch to work through the agenda and determine the most convenient schedule for further communication. I thank President Trump, Steve and Jared, and everyone in the United States who is working to ensure that peace becomes our shared achievement 

- the Head of State concluded.

Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Ukraine postponed but not canceled — media24.08.26, 12:25 • 21781 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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