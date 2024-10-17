Zelenskyy: For the US, inviting Ukraine to NATO is a “red line”
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that the United States views Ukraine's invitation to NATO as a “red line.” He emphasized the unfairness of this approach, stressing that words of support should be backed by actions.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that for the United States, the issue of inviting Ukraine to join NATO is sensitive and is considered a "red line." He emphasized that this is unfair, as words of support for Ukraine should be confirmed by actions. He said this at a press conference following his participation in a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports .
NATO is a sensitive topic for the United States. All along, they thought that NATO was about dragging the Alliance into a war. Even inviting Ukraine to join is a red line. In my opinion, it is not legally possible, and it is unfair. If you really want to, and not just say that Ukraine will be in NATO and that it is very important for the continent, then words must be matched by actions. Words should always go hand in hand with actions
He emphasized that inviting Ukraine to join NATO is not a red line, because there are no red lines with a murderer.
"So, the invitation is a preventive step to show that it is not Putin who is changing the course of the whole world, but rather that the world is ready to change this or that aggressor who is beginning to live outside the world's rules," Zelensky added.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump , in which he emphasized the importance of Ukraine's membership in NATO as an alternative to nuclear weapons to protect the country.