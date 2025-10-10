$41.510.10
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are questions regarding the protection of Kyiv's energy facilities, particularly TPP-5 and TPP-6. He emphasized that he is not satisfied with this, although he understands the limitations in using air defense systems.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are questions regarding the protection of Kyiv's energy facilities, particularly CHP-5 and 6. The Head of State announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

There are questions for many. There are first, second, and third levels of protection. There are objects the size of a village, meaning you can't build any special structures there; they need to be protected by air defense systems. There are a large number of transformers. From this point of view, I believe the program is well-prepared. You can't cover everything with concrete, but I am not satisfied, for example, if we take Kyiv. There are CHP-5, CHP-6. The question is not only about air defense. We cannot use Patriot missiles against drones. What questions could I have for the mayor? For Kyiv's utility companies? I could tell you now what I think about all this. But I won't, because we all have one war.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must respond to Russia's shelling of energy infrastructure. He noted that the enemy had accumulated forces and was waiting for appropriate weather conditions for the attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

