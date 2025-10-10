Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are questions regarding the protection of Kyiv's energy facilities, particularly CHP-5 and 6. The Head of State announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

There are questions for many. There are first, second, and third levels of protection. There are objects the size of a village, meaning you can't build any special structures there; they need to be protected by air defense systems. There are a large number of transformers. From this point of view, I believe the program is well-prepared. You can't cover everything with concrete, but I am not satisfied, for example, if we take Kyiv. There are CHP-5, CHP-6. The question is not only about air defense. We cannot use Patriot missiles against drones. What questions could I have for the mayor? For Kyiv's utility companies? I could tell you now what I think about all this. But I won't, because we all have one war.