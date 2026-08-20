Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration, Fesyk — he was appointed deputy minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Kyrylo Fesyk from the position of head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN, citing the relevant decree of the head of state.

Details

To dismiss Fesyk Kyrylo Oleksandrovych from the position of head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, in accordance with the application he submitted - the decree reads.

At the same time, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, noted that Kyrylo Fesyk had been appointed Deputy Minister for the Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine.

Additionally

Fesyk had been head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration in Kyiv since May 18, 2020. In the autumn and winter of 2022–2023, he coordinated the deployment of Points of Invincibility in the Obolonskyi District equipped with Starlink terminals and generators.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Iryna Mudra from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President.