Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration, Fesyk — he was appointed deputy minister
Kyiv • UNN
Kyrylo Fesyk resigned as head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration at his own request. He was appointed deputy minister for restoration, infrastructure and transport.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Kyrylo Fesyk from the position of head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN, citing the relevant decree of the head of state.
Details
To dismiss Fesyk Kyrylo Oleksandrovych from the position of head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, in accordance with the application he submitted
At the same time, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, noted that Kyrylo Fesyk had been appointed Deputy Minister for the Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine.
Additionally
Fesyk had been head of the Obolonskyi District State Administration in Kyiv since May 18, 2020. In the autumn and winter of 2022–2023, he coordinated the deployment of Points of Invincibility in the Obolonskyi District equipped with Starlink terminals and generators.
We remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Iryna Mudra from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President.