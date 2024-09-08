Zelenskyy discusses “Ukraine's Victory Plan” with US Congressional delegation

On the sidelines of a forum in Italy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the US Congress to discuss a victory plan for Ukraine, UNN reports.

"We are constantly working with representatives of both parties in the United States of America. On the sidelines of the forum in Italy, I met with a delegation of the US Congress. We talked, in particular, about the victory plan for Ukraine - about some of its details. And we will present all the steps to President Biden and both presidential candidates - Trump and Harris," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Pentagon chief did not discuss “Ukraine's Victory Plan” with Zelenskyy

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he would definitely like to discuss the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" with US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reportedthat he plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden in September. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy reportedthat the "Ukraine Victory Plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented with the help of international partners.