Pentagon chief did not discuss “Ukraine's Victory Plan” with Zelenskyy

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he did not discuss the "Ukraine Victory Plan" prepared by Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a briefing on the results of the Ramstein, an UNN correspondent reports.

"I had the opportunity to talk to Zelenskyy. Zelenskiy emphasized his top priorities in his opening remarks to the Ramstein meeting, but we did not discuss the 'Victory Plan'. President Zelenskiy will present his plan to President Biden and other leaders when he has the opportunity," Brown said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he would definitely like to discuss the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" with US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden in September. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine's "Victory Plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented with the help of international partners.