Zelenskyy discussed with the President of the World Bank Group the losses of Ukraine from Russian strikes and reconstruction projects

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official website and Telegram channel of Zelenskyy.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that recently Russia has been striking civilian Ukrainian objects with hundreds of missiles and drones. Shelling by the Russian Federation is becoming even more brutal, which is why it is so important to increase support for Ukraine.

Met and discussed with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga further assistance in calculating the damage caused to Ukraine and preparing relevant reports. He said that shelling by the Russian Federation is becoming even more brutal, so it is so important to increase efforts to unite global resources to support Ukraine. - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted the financial assistance provided by the World Bank and interaction with investors, which plays an important role in maintaining Ukraine's economic stability.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ajay Banga discussed further assistance from the World Bank in calculating the damage caused to Ukraine and reintegrating Ukrainian soldiers.

Particular attention was paid to the development of the energy sector and Ukraine's reconstruction projects - said the President of Ukraine.

In addition, they discussed support from the World Bank in working with donors. The Head of State noted that he counts on increasing efforts to unite global resources to support Ukraine.

"I thank the President and the entire World Bank Group for the financial assistance provided. This is very important for the economic stability of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

