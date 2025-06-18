$41.530.08
en
Zelenskyy discussed with the President of the World Bank Group the losses of Ukraine from Russian strikes and reconstruction projects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Ajay Banga assistance in calculating Ukraine's losses from Russian strikes and the reintegration of soldiers. They also paid attention to the development of energy.

Zelenskyy discussed with the President of the World Bank Group the losses of Ukraine from Russian strikes and reconstruction projects

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official website and Telegram channel of Zelenskyy.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that recently Russia has been striking civilian Ukrainian objects with hundreds of missiles and drones. Shelling by the Russian Federation is becoming even more brutal, which is why it is so important to increase support for Ukraine.

Met and discussed with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga further assistance in calculating the damage caused to Ukraine and preparing relevant reports. He said that shelling by the Russian Federation is becoming even more brutal, so it is so important to increase efforts to unite global resources to support Ukraine.

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted the financial assistance provided by the World Bank and interaction with investors, which plays an important role in maintaining Ukraine's economic stability. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ajay Banga discussed further assistance from the World Bank in calculating the damage caused to Ukraine and reintegrating Ukrainian soldiers.

Particular attention was paid to the development of the energy sector and Ukraine's reconstruction projects

- said the President of Ukraine.

In addition, they discussed support from the World Bank in working with donors. The Head of State noted that he counts on increasing efforts to unite global resources to support Ukraine.

"I thank the President and the entire World Bank Group for the financial assistance provided. This is very important for the economic stability of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mark Rutte to coordinate ahead of the NATO Summit. They discussed the needs of Ukrainian soldiers, especially in air defense systems.

President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, discussing sanctions against Russia and strengthening Ukraine's air defense. He thanked Britain for its support in ending the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he discussed another large-scale Russian strike that the invaders launched on our state on June 17.  

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Shigeru Ishiba, thanking him for his support and discussing cooperation in the defense industry. Japan has already provided Ukraine with more than $12 billion in aid.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
NATO
Canada
United Kingdom
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
