Zelenskyy discussed further diplomatic steps with British Prime Minister Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer how to "proceed further in diplomacy." The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"A good conversation with Keir Starmer. Both about how to proceed further in diplomacy now, and about how to achieve greater justice together, given everything that Russia has brought with the war," he noted.

He added that the politicians discussed the details of preparing for a meeting at the leaders' level, which will take place soon.

"National security advisors are also working very productively – today is an active day, and 18 participants from Europe are taking part in joint work. We are also coordinating with the American side," Zelenskyy said.

