January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Zelenskyy discussed further diplomatic steps with British Prime Minister Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding further diplomatic actions. They also discussed preparations for the upcoming leaders' meeting.

Zelenskyy discussed further diplomatic steps with British Prime Minister Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer how to "proceed further in diplomacy." The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"A good conversation with Keir Starmer. Both about how to proceed further in diplomacy now, and about how to achieve greater justice together, given everything that Russia has brought with the war," he noted.

He added that the politicians discussed the details of preparing for a meeting at the leaders' level, which will take place soon.

"National security advisors are also working very productively – today is an active day, and 18 participants from Europe are taking part in joint work. We are also coordinating with the American side," Zelenskyy said.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine