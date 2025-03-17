Zelenskyy defined tasks for the new head of the General Staff: to speed up with army corps and audit the needs of brigades
Kyiv • UNN
At a meeting with the Minister of Defense and the new Chief of the General Staff, Zelenskyy discussed the situation at the front and defined priorities. The main task is to accelerate the formation of the corps system in the Armed Forces.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation at the front at the meeting and identified priorities for the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov – to accelerate the formation of a corps system in the Defense Forces and conduct an audit of the needs of combat brigades, as he reported on Monday in social networks, writes UNN.
Details
"Meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the new Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov. We discussed the situation at the front and in cooperation with partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. I have identified key tasks," Zelenskyy said.
The Chief of the General Staff should accelerate the formation of a corps system in our Defense Forces and conduct an audit of the current needs of combat brigades
As the Head of State pointed out, maximum provision of brigades is needed for the stability of our positions both on the front and in diplomatic work.
"Strengthening the army is a constant priority, and there can be no steps back in this matter. The Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, the defense industrial complex and multi-level cooperation with partners are the basis of our independence," Zelenskyy wrote.
