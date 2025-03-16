Andriy Hnatov appointed as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Anatoliy Bargilevich and appointed Andriy Hnatov as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, Hnatov was dismissed from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Anatoliy Barhylevych from the post of Chief of the General Staff. Andriy Hnatov has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to the Official Representation of the President of Ukraine.
According to the decree №169/2025 of the President of Ukraine:
To dismiss Anatoliy Vladyslavovych Barhylevych from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Major General Andriy Hnatov as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is stated in decree №170/2025.
UNN reported that President Zelenskyy dismissed Major General Andriy Hnatov from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
