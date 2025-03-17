Zelensky instructed Umerov to create a team for interaction regarding the security system for Ukraine, which is to meet in London this week
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine held a meeting with Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, discussing the situation at the front. Key tasks were identified to strengthen the army and interact with partners.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he instructed the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to create a team to interact with partners regarding the details of the security system for Ukraine and the implementation of decisions, this team will participate in the meeting of military representatives in London this week, writes UNN.
Details
"Meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the new Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov. We discussed the situation at the front and in cooperation with partners regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. I have identified key tasks," the President noted.
The Minister of Defense should immediately form a team that will deal with interaction with partners regarding all the details of the security system needed by Ukraine and the implementation of decisions taken at the military-political level. This week, the formed team should take part in the work in London – in the relevant meeting of military representatives.
"The Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, the defense-industrial complex and multi-level cooperation with partners are the basis of our independence," the President wrote on social networks.
Andriy Hnatov appointed as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine16.03.25, 17:37 • 22279 views
Addendum
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the "coalition of the willing" is moving to the operational phase, a meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the level of European military personnel.