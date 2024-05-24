Zelenskyy: Côte d'Ivoire will take part in the Peace Summit

Today, on May 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara to discuss bilateral relations and international cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on the Telegram channel.

Details

The Head of State reminded that Ukraine had opened an embassy in Abidjan in the spring . According to him, this will significantly strengthen the connection between our countries.

Ukrainian peacekeepers have made a significant contribution to restoring peace in Côte d'Ivoire. Now Ukraine needs a just peace. Therefore, I am glad that I can count on Côte d'Ivoire's participation in the Peace Summit. Congratulated President Ouattara on the upcoming Africa Day - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Biden likely to skip World Summit to raise campaign funds - Bloomberg

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had separate phone conversations with the President of North Macedonia, the Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway. The leaders confirmed their participation in the Peace Summitin.