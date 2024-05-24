Zelenskyy: Côte d'Ivoire will take part in the Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58504 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102983 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146105 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246723 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173319 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164723 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223833 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61224 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100207 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30838 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41481 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34428 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223833 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222925 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58504 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34428 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41481 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112166 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113113 views
Zelenskyy: Côte d'Ivoire will take part in the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23776 views

President Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations, international cooperation and Ukraine's need for a just peace with President Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire, inviting him to the Peace Summit and congratulating him on the upcoming Africa Day.

Today, on May 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara to discuss bilateral relations and international cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on the Telegram channel.

Details

The Head of State reminded that Ukraine had opened an embassy in Abidjan in the spring . According to him, this will significantly strengthen the connection between our countries.

Ukrainian peacekeepers have made a significant contribution to restoring peace in Côte d'Ivoire. Now Ukraine needs a just peace. Therefore, I am glad that I can count on Côte d'Ivoire's participation in the Peace Summit. Congratulated President Ouattara on the upcoming Africa Day

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

Biden likely to skip World Summit to raise campaign funds - Bloomberg24.05.24, 09:37 • 102548 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had separate phone conversations with the President of North Macedonia, the Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway. The leaders confirmed their participation in the Peace Summitin.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
telegramTelegram
norwayNorway
greeceGreece
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

