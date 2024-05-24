Zelenskyy: Côte d'Ivoire will take part in the Peace Summit
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations, international cooperation and Ukraine's need for a just peace with President Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire, inviting him to the Peace Summit and congratulating him on the upcoming Africa Day.
Today, on May 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara to discuss bilateral relations and international cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on the Telegram channel.
Details
The Head of State reminded that Ukraine had opened an embassy in Abidjan in the spring . According to him, this will significantly strengthen the connection between our countries.
Ukrainian peacekeepers have made a significant contribution to restoring peace in Côte d'Ivoire. Now Ukraine needs a just peace. Therefore, I am glad that I can count on Côte d'Ivoire's participation in the Peace Summit. Congratulated President Ouattara on the upcoming Africa Day
Biden likely to skip World Summit to raise campaign funds - Bloomberg24.05.24, 09:37 • 102548 views
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had separate phone conversations with the President of North Macedonia, the Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway. The leaders confirmed their participation in the Peace Summitin.