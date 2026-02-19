Zelenskyy convenes special meeting on further peace steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scheduled a special meeting with the Ukrainian team arriving from Geneva regarding further peace steps. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, all members of our negotiating group will be in Ukraine, and for tomorrow I have scheduled a special meeting with them regarding our further steps, our decisions. There will be a report here in Kyiv on those aspects of the negotiations that should not be discussed by phone. We will also define the further framework for discussions with our partners – with the American side, with the Europeans, and with the Russian side. - Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it was important that Europeans were present in Switzerland, and this is how Ukraine intends to work in the future – so that Europe's positions are taken into account.

I also want to thank all members of our delegation for strictly adhering to the directives during the negotiations. It is very important that Ukraine speaks confidently, speaks strongly, and speaks in a coordinated manner. Ukrainian unity always yields the greatest results. - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that the conversation was difficult but important, and we are preparing for its continuation in the near future.