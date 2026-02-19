Zelenskyy convenes special meeting on further peace steps

$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 10989 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 16775 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 15206 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 26027 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 19225 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 30348 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 25833 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25346 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24582 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18629 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionFebruary 19, 12:06 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM
US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - mediaFebruary 19, 01:59 PM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 26017 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 30341 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionFebruary 19, 12:06 PM
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryFebruary 18, 07:06 PM
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterFebruary 18, 12:23 PM
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timeFebruary 18, 11:16 AM
Zelenskyy convenes special meeting on further peace steps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a special meeting with the Ukrainian negotiating team returning from Geneva. The meeting will discuss further peace steps and coordination of positions with partners.

Zelenskyy convenes special meeting on further peace steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scheduled a special meeting with the Ukrainian team arriving from Geneva regarding further peace steps. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, all members of our negotiating group will be in Ukraine, and for tomorrow I have scheduled a special meeting with them regarding our further steps, our decisions. There will be a report here in Kyiv on those aspects of the negotiations that should not be discussed by phone. We will also define the further framework for discussions with our partners – with the American side, with the Europeans, and with the Russian side.

- Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it was important that Europeans were present in Switzerland, and this is how Ukraine intends to work in the future – so that Europe's positions are taken into account.

I also want to thank all members of our delegation for strictly adhering to the directives during the negotiations. It is very important that Ukraine speaks confidently, speaks strongly, and speaks in a coordinated manner. Ukrainian unity always yields the greatest results.

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that the conversation was difficult but important, and we are preparing for its continuation in the near future.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Kyrylo Budanov
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv