Zelenskyy convened a Technology Staff meeting: gave several special instructions

The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
04:06 PM • 15960 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 42078 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 71895 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 45282 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 145497 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 49731 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 64356 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55272 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51472 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217820 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Погода
+18°
0m/s
89%
745mm
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 71895 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 145497 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217820 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together
Zelenskyy convened a Technology Staff meeting: gave several special instructions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Technology Staff meeting with reports on drones, their financing, and simplification of production. The main goal is to maximize the production of drones needed at the front and for the protection of cities.

Zelenskyy convened a Technology Staff meeting: gave several special instructions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Technological Staff - listened to reports on drones, and also gave several special instructions, reports UNN.

Held a Staff meeting. Specifically, the technological component - the Technological Staff meeting. There were detailed reports on drones - all issues. This includes finances, production, necessary regulatory simplifications. The key goal is to produce the maximum number and precisely those types of drones that are needed at the front and for the protection of cities, as well as taking into account the development of enemy technologies.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Details

According to the President, at the Staff meeting there were reports from the military command, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and also the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

A detailed report from our intelligence on Russia's technological plans and intentions. We are scaling up Ukraine's potential, particularly concerning interceptors. I gave several special instructions - no details yet. But the result should be obvious - an increase in production in Ukraine and for Ukraine. All opportunities - for business, all opportunities - for state producers. The main thing is that the scale of our production and the speed of drone development should be truly adequate to the conditions of war.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy met with Macron. They discussed increasing the number of "Mirages" and the production of interceptor drones24.06.25, 21:51 • 3988 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
