Zelenskyy convened a Technology Staff meeting: gave several special instructions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Technological Staff - listened to reports on drones, and also gave several special instructions, reports UNN.

Held a Staff meeting. Specifically, the technological component - the Technological Staff meeting. There were detailed reports on drones - all issues. This includes finances, production, necessary regulatory simplifications. The key goal is to produce the maximum number and precisely those types of drones that are needed at the front and for the protection of cities, as well as taking into account the development of enemy technologies. - Zelenskyy reported.

Details

According to the President, at the Staff meeting there were reports from the military command, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and also the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

A detailed report from our intelligence on Russia's technological plans and intentions. We are scaling up Ukraine's potential, particularly concerning interceptors. I gave several special instructions - no details yet. But the result should be obvious - an increase in production in Ukraine and for Ukraine. All opportunities - for business, all opportunities - for state producers. The main thing is that the scale of our production and the speed of drone development should be truly adequate to the conditions of war. - Zelenskyy summarized.

