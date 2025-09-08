Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian defenders on Military Intelligence Day and awarded them state honors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to military intelligence officers on the occasion of their professional holiday. The Head of State announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

The Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine is a day for many of our brave Ukrainian hearts who significantly expand the boundaries of our capabilities – the boundaries of our active actions at the front, the boundaries of our state policy. - he emphasized.

The President noted that without effective intelligence, it is impossible to act effectively everywhere – from the battalion level at the front to the state level in global relations.

"Our soldiers, our state know how to be effective – often thanks to the courage of our intelligence officers, our special services, all Ukrainian heroes who perform special tasks for the sake of our people, for the sake of our state," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The President thanked Ukrainian intelligence officers for information about Russian intentions, support of state policy, strikes on Russia, special operations at sea, in the air, in cyberspace and on land, ensuring active actions at the front and preventing Russian operations.

"From our Ukrainian export operations in the Black Sea, which significantly support our economy, to long-range strikes on Russia – all this becomes possible thanks to your work, your cooperation, your courage," the Head of State emphasized.

The memory of all fallen heroes was honored with a moment of silence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the warriors with the "Cross of Military Merit" award, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III degree, "For Courage" of the I–III degrees, and Danylo Halytskyi.

Intelligence officers of the "Black Winter Group" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, held positions and destroyed occupier dugouts in the Lyman direction. They also rescued wounded soldiers under shelling.

