Zelenskyy changed the composition of the Staff: who joined 28 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree No. 434/2025 of June 27, changed the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Mykhailo Drapatyi, Serhiy Boyev, and Hennadiy Shapovalov joined the composition.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, writes UNN with reference to decree No. 434/2025 of June 27.
Details
The decree approves Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
Zelenskyy also introduced Serhii Boiev, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and Hennadiy Shapovalov, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, into the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
This decree enters into force on the day of its publication.
Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces 03.06.25, 21:10 • 45053 views