The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
Zelenskyy changed the composition of the Staff: who joined 28 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree No. 434/2025 of June 27, changed the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Mykhailo Drapatyi, Serhiy Boyev, and Hennadiy Shapovalov joined the composition.

Zelenskyy changed the composition of the Staff: who joined

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, writes UNN with reference to decree No. 434/2025 of June 27.

Details

The decree approves Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Zelenskyy also introduced Serhii Boiev, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and Hennadiy Shapovalov, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, into the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces 03.06.25, 21:10 • 45053 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
