Zelenskyy changed the composition of the Staff: who joined 28 June 2025

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, writes UNN with reference to decree No. 434/2025 of June 27.

Details

The decree approves Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Zelenskyy also introduced Serhii Boiev, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and Hennadiy Shapovalov, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, into the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

