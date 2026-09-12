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Zelenskyy called on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Friedman to take steps against the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The President also stated the need to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor, rather than weaken the victim.

Zelenskyy called on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Friedman to take steps against the war

Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman represent businesses that must find the courage within themselves to take concrete steps against the war. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.

Details

This is precisely the Russian economy that should not receive additional opportunities while the Ukrainian economy is suffering from Russian terror and Putin’s unwillingness to stop the war

- the head of state wrote in his post.

Zelenskyy also called on Ukraine’s partners to continue exerting comprehensive pressure on Russia over the war in Ukraine, to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor rather than weaken the victim.

Five hundred “Shaheds” per day is definitely not the time when one should even begin discussing easing sanctions, especially with regard to individuals about whom no one can say how exactly they have helped protect lives and reduce Putin’s ability to continue the war

- the president noted.

To remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian businesses that pay taxes into the war budget, as well as Russian oligarchs, without whom Putin’s system cannot be imagined, should have no place of peace in the world as long as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
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