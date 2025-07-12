Zelenskyy called for accelerating the imposition of sanctions against Russia amid another large-scale enemy attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that tonight the Russians attacked our country, launching 26 missiles and 597 drones. He called on partners to impose sanctions as soon as possible to stop the enemy's terror, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

"Tonight, Russia struck from Kharkiv and Sumy regions to Lviv and Bukovyna. There were 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of them 'Shaheds'. More than 20 missiles and the vast majority of attack drones were neutralized. I thank our air defense forces for the result," the President said.

According to the head of state, two people are currently known to have died in Chernivtsi. About 20 people are also known to have been injured.

"Unfortunately, there were hits on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. As of now, 2 people are known to have died in Chernivtsi. My condolences to their families and friends. About 20 more injured people as a result of the shelling are receiving all necessary assistance," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also added that the pace of Russian air strikes requires quick decisions regarding the introduction of a new package of sanctions.

"Tough secondary sanctions are needed against everyone who helps 'Russians' produce drones and profit from oil. More air defense and investment in interceptor drones, which are already showing good results, are needed. The war can only be stopped by force. We expect from partners not just signals, but actions that will save lives," Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

Russian troops attacked Chernivtsi and the region, damaging administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, two people died and 14 were injured.