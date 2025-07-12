Zelenskyy called for accelerating the imposition of sanctions against Russia amid another large-scale enemy attack

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 19483 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 118734 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 134165 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 138366 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 92254 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 80985 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 70804 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62379 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49468 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38961 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news
Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the last Russian crossing in Zaporizhzhia with two aerial bombsJuly 11, 10:54 PM • 19473 views
Zelenskyy may attend the "Helsinki+50" conference in Finland: Russians also invitedJuly 12, 12:18 AM • 10339 views
Night attack on Ukraine: explosions in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi, air defense operating in KyivJuly 12, 12:46 AM • 5684 views
Kharkiv under attack: the enemy strikes the city with "Shaheds" and KABsJuly 12, 01:59 AM • 8150 views
China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISW03:23 AM • 15321 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 118738 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 134170 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 150686 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 173765 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 207165 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 43342 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 49190 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 89505 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 108009 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 68896 views
Actual
Mikoyan MiG-29
Buk air defense system
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
B61 nuclear bomb

Zelenskyy called for accelerating the imposition of sanctions against Russia amid another large-scale enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

President Zelenskyy called on partners to accelerate sanctions against Russia after the night attack of 26 missiles and 597 drones. The attack covered regions from Kharkiv Oblast to Bukovyna, causing the death of two and injuring about 20 people in Chernivtsi.

Zelenskyy called for accelerating the imposition of sanctions against Russia amid another large-scale enemy attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that tonight the Russians attacked our country, launching 26 missiles and 597 drones. He called on partners to impose sanctions as soon as possible to stop the enemy's terror, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

"Tonight, Russia struck from Kharkiv and Sumy regions to Lviv and Bukovyna. There were 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of them 'Shaheds'. More than 20 missiles and the vast majority of attack drones were neutralized. I thank our air defense forces for the result," the President said.

According to the head of state, two people are currently known to have died in Chernivtsi. About 20 people are also known to have been injured.

"Unfortunately, there were hits on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. As of now, 2 people are known to have died in Chernivtsi. My condolences to their families and friends. About 20 more injured people as a result of the shelling are receiving all necessary assistance," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also added that the pace of Russian air strikes requires quick decisions regarding the introduction of a new package of sanctions.

"Tough secondary sanctions are needed against everyone who helps 'Russians' produce drones and profit from oil. More air defense and investment in interceptor drones, which are already showing good results, are needed. The war can only be stopped by force. We expect from partners not just signals, but actions that will save lives," Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

Russian troops attacked Chernivtsi and the region, damaging administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, two people died and 14 were injured.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9