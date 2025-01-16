Zelenskyy: Britain will provide $6.6 billion to Ukraine this year

This year, the UK is to provide a total of $6.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. This includes $3 billion from Russian assets. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kyiv, UNN reports.

We have agreed on at least $3.6 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine for as long as it is needed. In addition, we have prepared a decision on another $3 billion from Russian assets, and in total, for this year alone, we should receive $6.6 billion from the UK - Zelensky said.

The President also said that there would be more cooperation with Britain in the field of long-range weapons.

"There will be more British cooperation and investment in defense production in Ukraine. In particular, in the production of drones, artillery, and joint projects with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a century of cooperation on Thursday, January 16, in Kyiv.

Agreement on Centennial Cooperation between Ukraine and the UK: what does it provide for

The Declaration of Distinctive Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland states that the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with annual military assistance of at least £3 billion per year until 2030/31 and as long as necessary to support Ukraine.