"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Zelenskyy: Britain will provide $6.6 billion to Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy: Britain will provide $6.6 billion to Ukraine this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35328 views

The UK will provide Ukraine with $6.6 billion in aid, of which $3 billion will come from Russian assets. The countries signed an agreement on military support until 2031 and cooperation in arms production.

This year, the UK is to provide a total of $6.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. This includes $3 billion from Russian assets. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kyiv, UNN reports.

We have agreed on at least $3.6 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine for as long as it is needed. In addition, we have prepared a decision on another $3 billion from Russian assets, and in total, for this year alone, we should receive $6.6 billion from the UK 

- Zelensky said.

The President also said that there would be more cooperation with Britain in the field of long-range weapons.

"There will be more British cooperation and investment in defense production in Ukraine. In particular, in the production of drones, artillery, and joint projects with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a century of cooperation on Thursday, January 16, in Kyiv.

Agreement on Centennial Cooperation between Ukraine and the UK: what does it provide for16.01.25, 15:45 • 32043 views

The Declaration of Distinctive Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland states that the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with annual military assistance of at least £3 billion per year until 2030/31 and as long as necessary to support Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising