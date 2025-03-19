Zelenskyy asked Trump to hand over additional missiles to the Patriot air defense system - White House
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system. Trump promised to consider this issue during the conversation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, asked to transfer additional missiles to the Patriot SAM system. Trump replied that he would consider this issue. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during a briefing, reports UNN.
I also spoke with President Zelenskyy about key issues and the need to end the war. President Zelenskyy asked to protect civilians with Patriot systems, and President Trump agreed to work on this issue
Reminder
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed during yesterday's conversation that the war should end with a lasting peace and that this should be a bilateral process.
