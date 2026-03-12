Zelenskyy arrives in Bucharest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Romanian capital Bucharest for a meeting with his Romanian counterpart, and is also expected to visit the F-16 pilot training center, Serhiy Leshchenko, an adviser to the President's Office, announced on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"High-level bilateral consultations will take place in the context of the recent completion, on February 24, of four years since Russia launched its aggressive war against Ukraine. Romania has provided multidimensional support to Ukraine since the first days and is currently contributing to international efforts for a just and lasting peace, accompanied by reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," reads the press release from Cotroceni Palace - the office of the President of Romania - quoted by Digi24.

The heads of the two states will also discuss "issues that will contribute to the consolidation of comprehensive, constructive, future-oriented bilateral relations," according to the press release.

Discussions will focus on the development of political dialogue, intensification of economic cooperation, sectoral cooperation in areas such as energy and defense industries, development of connectivity and cross-border projects, and Romania's role in the process of Ukraine's reconstruction.

The heads of the two states will also exchange views on topical issues such as the European Union enlargement process, transatlantic relations, the security situation in the Black Sea region, and recent developments at regional and global levels.

"The President of Romania will also address the need to promote bilateral dialogue in the field of respecting the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine, including the right to education in their native language," the press release also states.

Also today, the President of Ukraine will be received at Victoria Palace - the residence of the Romanian government, where he will hold an official meeting with the country's Prime Minister Ilie Boloțan, the country's government announced. The agenda of discussions will include topics related to bilateral and European cooperation.