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Zelenskyy arrives in Britain — they will discuss a broad range of security issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom for talks on Ukraine’s security. He will meet with King Charles III and Andy Burnham.

Zelenskyy arrives in Britain — they will discuss a broad range of security issues

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United Kingdom for talks on security issues and strengthening Ukraine. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, an audience with His Majesty King Charles III is scheduled. There will also be an important meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

We will discuss a broad range of security issues. We are preparing decisions that will strengthen us. Thank you to the King, the Prime Minister, and all of Britain for your support!" he noted.

The Office of the President confirmed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy set out on a foreign trip from the Polish airport of Rzeszów for the first time since relations with Poland became strained over the Order of the White Eagle scandal.

Recall

The United Kingdom will speed up the delivery to Ukraine of LMM light multirole missiles, which effectively shoot down jet-powered Shaheds, and is preparing new sanctions against Russia.

Olga Rozgon

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