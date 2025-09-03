$41.360.01
Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark, a meeting with NB8 format leaders is planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with NB8 format leaders.

Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark, a meeting with NB8 format leaders is planned

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with leaders of the NB8 format. This was stated to journalists by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nykyforov, as reported by UNN.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with leaders of the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic 8) format.

- Nykyforov reported.

Reference

Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) is a regional cooperation format that includes: Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has agreed on a basis for further contacts with members of the coalition of the willing regarding the real content of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine will present its vision of security guarantees to its partners.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine