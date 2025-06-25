Zelenskyy arrived at the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg: the signing of the agreement on the creation of the Special Tribunal is expected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg, France, where he is to sign a bilateral agreement with the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

President Zelenskyy has arrived in Strasbourg, where the signing of an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is to take place. The agreement will be signed on behalf of the Council of Europe by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset. This document also includes the Statute of the Special Tribunal.

Addition

