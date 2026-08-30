Zelenskyy announced new communication with representatives of Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported preparations for new communication with representatives of the President of the United States and noted that more details regarding future contacts would be known on Monday. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

There were important meetings. Together with the team, we are preparing for new communication with representatives of the President of America. There will be more details tomorrow - Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

According to the president, Ukraine is working to ensure that war does not remain the only option for the further development of events.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the United States shares many Ukrainian views on the situation, in particular regarding the situation on the front and Russian strikes.

It is important that America shares many of our views on the situation – on the situation at the front, on the situation with the strikes - the President said.

CIA Director proposed a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and putin to end the war – Axios