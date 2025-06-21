Zelenskyy announced important personnel changes, particularly in the diplomatic corps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced personnel changes, particularly within the diplomatic corps. He emphasized that the goal of these measures is to increase Ukraine's potential in relations with partners, writes UNN with reference to the President's address.

We will change some personnel positions, particularly in the Ukrainian diplomatic corps, as well as in the management of institutions, to increase Ukraine's potential both in relations with partners and the potential for internal Ukrainian resilience - Zelenskyy said.

He added that all necessary conclusions regarding the implementation of these changes will be agreed upon, including within the framework of a meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors.

As for the diplomatic corps, in a month – including in the format of a meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors – we will draw conclusions regarding this transformation - emphasized the head of state.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that Russia seeks to separate Ukraine from the United States to stop military aid and delay sanctions. He noted that diplomatic meetings are a chance for Russia to delay and avoid new restrictions.