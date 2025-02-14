Zelenskyy and the U.S. Vice President are holding a meeting in Munich

The meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Vice President of the USA, J.D. Vance, has begun in Munich, reports UNN.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that his meeting with the US Vice President, J.D. Vance, may take place today or tomorrow, depending on the circumstances.

The US Vice President, J.D. Vance, plans to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Munich Security Conference.