Zelenskyy and the U.S. Vice President are holding a meeting in Munich
Kyiv • UNN
The meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris has begun in Munich.
The meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Vice President of the USA, J.D. Vance, has begun in Munich, reports UNN.
Earlier
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that his meeting with the US Vice President, J.D. Vance, may take place today or tomorrow, depending on the circumstances.
Recall
The US Vice President, J.D. Vance, plans to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Munich Security Conference.