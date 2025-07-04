Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations: Yermak reported on a "very important and meaningful" conversation between the presidents

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 3650 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 3688 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
10:29 AM • 17549 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 52189 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 133375 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 179456 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 166401 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 165224 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103268 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 94120 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.7m/s
49%
751mm
Popular news
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 71915 views
Russia's night attack on Kyiv: 23 injured alreadyJuly 4, 05:13 AM • 12894 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 85961 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damagedJuly 4, 07:42 AM • 31919 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 11989 views
Publications
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 3650 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 4758 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 12384 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 153392 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 158671 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 86301 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 136912 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 113895 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 116453 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 118346 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations: Yermak reported on a "very important and meaningful" conversation between the presidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 291 views

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported on a "very important and meaningful" conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the USA Donald Trump. Details of the conversation are promised to be provided soon.

Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations: Yermak reported on a "very important and meaningful" conversation between the presidents

The conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the USA Donald Trump seems to have taken place. The Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported that "the conversation between the Presidents," without specifying, was "very important and meaningful," writes UNN.

A very important and meaningful conversation between the Presidents. All details – very soon

- Yermak wrote.

Yermak did not provide more details.

Recall

Earlier, Trump confirmed that he planned a phone call with Zelenskyy on Friday, July 4.

Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump03.07.25, 18:32 • 44778 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9