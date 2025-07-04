Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations: Yermak reported on a "very important and meaningful" conversation between the presidents

The conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the USA Donald Trump seems to have taken place. The Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported that "the conversation between the Presidents," without specifying, was "very important and meaningful," writes UNN.

A very important and meaningful conversation between the Presidents. All details – very soon - Yermak wrote.

Yermak did not provide more details.

Recall

Earlier, Trump confirmed that he planned a phone call with Zelenskyy on Friday, July 4.

