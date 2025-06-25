Zelenskyy and Trump began a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has begun on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Donald Trump's meeting with the President of Ukraine is taking place now," Bloomberg reported.

The press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, in response to a question from UNN, confirmed to journalists that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump had begun.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, where both leaders are, indicating that the parties will "discuss the obvious."

Media: NATO leaders pledge to support Ukraine in final summit statement