Zelenskyy and Trudeau discuss defense and financial support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Trudeau discuss defense and financial support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24466 views

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pays his fourth visit to Ukraine. Canada donates armored vehicles and starts disbursements of 5 billion Canadian dollars from frozen Russian assets.

Justin Trudeau made his fourth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

I am grateful to Canada for its leadership in supporting Ukrainians during these difficult three years and to Justin for organizing and conducting a productive meeting of the G7 leaders

- said the leader of Ukraine.

During the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, new support initiatives were announced. In particular, Canada is sending armored vehicles to Ukraine and launching the first disbursements of five billion Canadian dollars received from frozen Russian assets. The country will also provide a grant to strengthen energy security and restore civilian energy infrastructure after attacks by Russian troops. 

We appreciate you standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in these difficult times.
Thank you, Canada, for your support

- Zelensky thanked.

Recall

The heads of state of the North Baltic Eight held talks in Kyiv on security and European integration. During the three years of the war, the allies provided Ukraine with €26 billion in military aid.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

