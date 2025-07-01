Zelenskyy: An adequate pace of sanctions is needed - work with partners continues

Ukraine intensifies cooperation with partners on new sanctions against Russia. International pressure must be synchronized and continuous to counter the Kremlin's dragging out of the war. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reported by UNN.

According to him, Ukraine will continue to work with partners on sanctions.

This is very important. Putin has already stolen half a year from diplomacy – another half a year in addition to all the time of this war. Pressure is needed. Work on new sanctions continues - noted the head of state.

He thanked the USA, the European Union, and the G7 countries, "who are preparing new sanction steps."

"There will also be decisions on synchronizing all sanctions: Ukrainian ones – in other jurisdictions, and partners' sanctions – in NSDC decisions. A proper pace is needed, and today specific tasks regarding the topic of sanctions were identified," Zelenskyy said.

The European Union today officially extended sectoral sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing sanctions with EU packages against Russia and Iran