Zelenskyy: almost 30,000 people in Kyiv and the region received hot meals in one day, ready to scale up aid

In 24 hours, almost 30,000 people in Kyiv and the region received hot meals, and if necessary, the authorities are ready to increase such assistance. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that energy equipment for Kyiv should have been sought before winter, and the Kyiv city authorities should act much faster, reports UNN.

In all regions where there is a need for it, repair crews and necessary forces for restoration are involved. The most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv, primarily with heating, and there are also significant problems with electricity. Brigades from many of our regions, practically from all over the country, including frontline regions, are involved for Kyiv and are ready to help. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine provides hot meals in areas of Kyiv where it is necessary. Only in the past day, 6,200 people in Kyiv received hot meals. In the Kyiv region, 22,000 people received hot meals. We are ready to increase the scale of such assistance if needed. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that he expects reports on all instructions for working with partners that were given.

Equipment should have been sought and purchased before this winter, and the city authorities in Kyiv should act much faster now so that people have it easier at least in February. Especially since everyone in the government is ready to help. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are preparing for a new strike, as evidenced by intelligence data. He emphasized that the world must use its power to end the war.