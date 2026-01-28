$42.960.17
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 3066 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 3946 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 5036 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 11212 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 14501 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 11821 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 23346 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23374 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27350 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Zelenskyy: almost 30,000 people in Kyiv and the region received hot meals in one day, ready to scale up aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Almost 30,000 people in Kyiv and the region received hot meals in one day. The authorities are ready to increase such aid, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy: almost 30,000 people in Kyiv and the region received hot meals in one day, ready to scale up aid

In 24 hours, almost 30,000 people in Kyiv and the region received hot meals, and if necessary, the authorities are ready to increase such assistance. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that energy equipment for Kyiv should have been sought before winter, and the Kyiv city authorities should act much faster, reports UNN

In all regions where there is a need for it, repair crews and necessary forces for restoration are involved. The most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv, primarily with heating, and there are also significant problems with electricity. Brigades from many of our regions, practically from all over the country, including frontline regions, are involved for Kyiv and are ready to help. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine provides hot meals in areas of Kyiv where it is necessary. Only in the past day, 6,200 people in Kyiv received hot meals. In the Kyiv region, 22,000 people received hot meals. We are ready to increase the scale of such assistance if needed.

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that he expects reports on all instructions for working with partners that were given. 

Equipment should have been sought and purchased before this winter, and the city authorities in Kyiv should act much faster now so that people have it easier at least in February. Especially since everyone in the government is ready to help.

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are preparing for a new strike, as evidenced by intelligence data. He emphasized that the world must use its power to end the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv