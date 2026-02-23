Zelenskyy: Air defense is the most difficult issue, licenses are needed at least for missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that air defense is the most difficult issue, and partners do not provide licenses for the production of, for example, Patriot systems or missiles for them, and licenses are needed at least for missiles, which he said in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

Today, air defense is the most difficult issue. Unfortunately, partners are not yet giving licenses for us to produce, for example, Patriot systems ourselves, or at least to produce missiles for the systems we already have. So far, we have not succeeded in this. - Zelenskyy noted.

And he continued: "How to make Ukraine stronger in this war? It's all clear: close the sky. If civilians are protected, our backs are covered, people are working, children are in schools, the economy is working, there is money, there are taxes that go to the front. This is how we strengthen the army. Unfortunately, this is not yet the case."

Licenses are needed at least for missiles - Zelenskyy emphasized.

