Zelenskyy: additional financial motivation for the military is needed, and NATO can provide it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not join NATO now, but can receive additional funding from the Alliance for its army and military motivation. He emphasized the need to focus on obtaining funds for drones and for the military, leveraging the readiness of the US and key European leaders to strengthen Ukraine within the framework of 5% defense spending.

Additional funding for the Ukrainian army and additional financial motivation for the military are needed. And NATO can do this. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the heads of Ukrainian embassies, reports UNN.

We must take advantage of the fact that the US and key European leaders are not against strengthening Ukraine within these 5%. It's not a fact that it will happen, but it is a fact that it is happening. You know that there are programs where the EU has opened up the possibility of 150 billion, and the union countries can take this money, but they take it under obligation, and then transfer it to Ukraine. They talk about the readiness of many countries, 10 countries, to take this money, but we do not see the result that they have taken it and transferred it to us. I believe that this is a question for NATO and the EU. Now we need it. This is a priority.

- said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that Ukraine will not join NATO now.

War and other reasons you mentioned… We can discuss it now, or we can choose what we can get from this Hague NATO summit. We can push and get exactly the money we need. I would focus on that. The second point, which is very important, and we started discussing it – NATO can do it. What exactly? Additional funding for our army, specifically additional funding for the military, specifically motivation for the military. Of course, everyone understands that our soldiers started and continue to defend Ukraine not for money, but we know and feel that we need additional financial motivation for the Ukrainian army. I would focus on two issues - money for drones, money for the military.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Spain agreed with NATO not to spend 5% of GDP on defense22.06.25, 23:18 • 5557 views

Addition

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the Alliance's member countries will increase defense spending to 5%. This must be done in the face of new security threats.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, commenting on the Ramstein format meeting, stated that its participants continue to work closely to provide Ukraine with the necessary support, including through a new initiative that gives allies new access to purchasing American equipment through the Alliance.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
