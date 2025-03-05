Zelensky will visit the EU summit tomorrow - media
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the EU summit on March 6 in Brussels. On the agenda - the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and the use of frozen Russian assets.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will personally attend the EU summit in Brussels, which will take place on March 6. This is reported by UNN citing The Guardian.
AFP reports that Zelensky will join EU leaders at tomorrow's summit in Brussels, which aims to strengthen the bloc's support for Ukraine.
President Zelensky will attend the summit in person
27 leaders will gather for the first time after Zelensky's dispute with Donald Trump in the White House turned US support for Ukraine upside down.
Supplement
Politico, citing a source reported that at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, March 6, convened to discuss the defense of Europe and Ukraine, the agenda includes defense spending, the issue of using frozen Russian assets, and a possible consideration of a new sanctions package against the Russian Federation, but against the backdrop of Hungary's opposition, a "battle over sending more military aid to Ukraine" is brewing again.
Zelensky reported today that Ukraine is preparing for the EU summit, which will take place tomorrow, March 6 in Brussels.