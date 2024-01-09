Zelensky will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week

This year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is to be held from January 15 to 19. This is reported by the WEF press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this year's forum will bring together more than 300 public figures, including more than 60 heads of state and government. There will be strong representation from all key regions of the world.

Zelensky expects the West to decide on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

Among the top political leaders participating: Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the State of Israel Yitzhak Herzog, President of Argentina Javier Milei, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and a number of other leaders.

An estimated 1,600 business leaders, including more than 800 of the world's leading CEOs and heads of the World Economic Forum's member and partner countries, will participate.

There will also be more than 150 global innovators, technology pioneers, and unicorns transforming industries.

Addendum

The meeting will be held under the slogan "Rebuilding Trust" and will be accessible to the general public with more than 200 sessions broadcast live.

This year's forum will be held in four areas:

- creating economic growth and jobs for a new era;

- Artificial intelligence as a driving force of the economy and society;,

- a long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy;

- achieving security and cooperation in a divided world.

Recall

Earlier, the media revealed that Ukrainian President Zelensky is planning to visit Switzerland to meet with Swiss leaders and, possibly, to speak at the Davos Forum.

Zelensky has formed a delegation to participate in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine: who is in it