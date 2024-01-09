Zelensky will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 29723 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 52936 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 38820 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 42603 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113361 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117268 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149716 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142755 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179176 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172804 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 72686 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 83609 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103400 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 74198 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 50604 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 52936 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113361 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290264 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257077 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242066 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 29723 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103400 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110151 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109953 views
Zelensky will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week

Zelensky will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26603 views

This year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is to be held from January 15 to 19.

This year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is to be held from January 15 to 19. This is reported by the WEF press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this year's forum will bring together more than 300 public figures, including more than 60 heads of state and government. There will be strong representation from all key regions of the world.

Zelensky expects the West to decide on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine06.01.24, 11:38 • 35079 views

Among the top political leaders participating:  Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the State of Israel Yitzhak Herzog, President of Argentina Javier Milei, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and a number of other leaders.

An estimated 1,600 business leaders, including more than 800 of the world's leading CEOs and heads of the World Economic Forum's member and partner countries, will participate.

There will also be more than 150 global innovators, technology pioneers, and unicorns transforming industries.

Addendum

The meeting will be held under the slogan "Rebuilding Trust" and will be accessible to the general public with more than 200 sessions broadcast live.

This year's forum will be held in four areas:

- creating economic growth and jobs for a new era;

- Artificial intelligence as a driving force of the economy and society;, 

- a long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy;

- achieving security and cooperation in a divided world.

Recall

Earlier, the media revealed that Ukrainian President Zelensky is planning to visit Switzerland to meet with Swiss leaders and, possibly, to speak at the Davos Forum.

Zelensky has formed a delegation to participate in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine: who is in it08.01.24, 21:30 • 44644 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

