5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Zelensky has formed a delegation to participate in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine: who is in it

Zelensky has formed a delegation to participate in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine: who is in it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 44644 views

Ukrainian President Zelensky has formed a team of delegates led by Andriy Yermak to negotiate security guarantees with other states.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed a delegation to participate in negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine. The delegation is headed by the head of the Presidential Police Yermak, and includes the heads of law enforcement agencies - Budanov, Malyuk and Umerov and a number of other officials, UNN reports.

"To establish a delegation of Ukraine to participate in negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees for Ukraine," reads the decree No. 2/2024-rp.

The document also defines the composition of the delegation, which includes

Andriy YERMAK - Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Head of the Delegation

BUDANOV Kyrylo Oleksiiovych - Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Ihor Zhovkva - Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Oleksandr Mykolayovych KAMYSHIN - Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine

KORYNEVYCH Anton Oleksandrovych - Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Lytvynenko Oleksandr Valeriyovych - Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Vasyl MALYUK - Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

Roman MASHOVETS - Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

MUDRA Iryna Romanivna - Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine

PAVLYUK Oleksandr Oleksiyovych - First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Mykola Tochytskyi - Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Rustem Enverovych UMEROV - Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Ihor FOMENKO - Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine

Baranetskyi Ihor Olehovych - Deputy Head of the Euro-Atlantic Integration and International Security Division of the Department for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Kovalenko Hennadii Anatoliiovych - Director of the Department of International Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Vitalii Leonidovych Martyniuk - Deputy Head of the Department - Head of the Strategic Analysis of National Security and Defense Department of the National Security and Defense Department of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to the decree, Zelenskyy allowed the head of the delegation to make changes to the composition of the delegation in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, to engage advisers, experts, and technical staff in the prescribed manner to ensure the work of the delegation.

In addition, directives were approved for the Ukrainian delegation to negotiate and prepare bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

