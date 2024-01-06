Zelensky expects the West to decide on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the West to move quickly to create a legal framework for a decision on the use of frozen Russian assets, which currently amount to about $300 billion, to support Ukraine. He wrote about this on Saturday in the social network X, UNN reports.

Russian assets frozen abroad now amount to about $300 billion. They need to be used to support Ukraine. (...) I urge our partners to move quickly to the appropriate legal framework. This year, we must make tangible progress on the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. We firmly rely on the leadership of the G7 on this issue - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that this is a historic opportunity to make the terrorist state pay for its terror.

"The Russian elite and leadership do not care about human lives, but they care about money above all else. For them, the loss of assets will be the most painful loss. They will feel the true strength of the international community and see that the world is stronger than terror," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"The decision to use the frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be a completely fair and legitimate response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This will send the right message to all potential aggressors around the world: attacking another state does not pay off; it makes the aggressor pay," the President noted.

