Zelensky: strengthening of Pokrovsk constantly is being talked

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has frequent online meetings with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy. In particular, they constantly talk about strengthening Pokrovsk. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Every day, I have 2-3 online meetings with the Glavkom, constantly. We talk about Pokrovsk, about the Toretsk direction, about our Kharkiv region. Reinforcement depends on many things. Prepared people. The number of people who have started preparing has increased. This is a fact, and it will help the guys to have some kind of rotation. First, some rotations have begun. I can't call it fundamental rotations yet, but it's a start. And we are constantly talking about strengthening Pokrovsk, various fortifications, various things - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelensky reportedthat the Russians are acting in the Pokrovske direction, like in Bakhmut, and will deploy 50-60 thousand troops there.