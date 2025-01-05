Zelensky: US withdrawal from NATO will be a disaster for Europe

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60854 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150666 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129162 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136659 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135110 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173051 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111006 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165559 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104523 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Zelensky: US withdrawal from NATO will be a disaster for Europe

Zelensky: US withdrawal from NATO will be a disaster for Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23412 views

President Zelenskiy said that the US withdrawal from NATO under the new president would lead to putin's destruction of Europe. According to him, putin will take into account the mistakes of the war in Ukraine and prepare better.

If the newly elected US president withdraws from NATO, Putin will destroy the whole of Europe. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that putin is well aware of his mistakes during a full-scale war, so he will take them into account and prepare better.

putin is anything but a fool. He will be prepared. He knows all the mistakes. He understands how we defeated his army after the invasion began. He realized that this is not a Soviet war, and it won't work that way with us. He will spend everything on weapons production. He will have a lot of weapons and a very large army. And do you think that after such humiliation, after four years of no war, he didn't finish us off, he will come back and fight only with us, only with Ukraine? He will destroy everything around him

- says Zelensky.

In addition, the Ukrainian president noted that the US withdrawal from NATO would destroy Europe.

There is a risk that President Trump will withdraw from NATO, and if this happens, Putin will destroy Europe

- said the President of Ukraine.

Recall 

The Ukrainian president said that he expects to meet with Trump and is convinced that putin is afraid of the newly elected US president.

Zelensky: Trump can stop Putin because Putin is afraid of him05.01.25, 22:21 • 23606 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics

