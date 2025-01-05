Zelensky: US withdrawal from NATO will be a disaster for Europe

If the newly elected US president withdraws from NATO, Putin will destroy the whole of Europe. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy noted that putin is well aware of his mistakes during a full-scale war, so he will take them into account and prepare better.

putin is anything but a fool. He will be prepared. He knows all the mistakes. He understands how we defeated his army after the invasion began. He realized that this is not a Soviet war, and it won't work that way with us. He will spend everything on weapons production. He will have a lot of weapons and a very large army. And do you think that after such humiliation, after four years of no war, he didn't finish us off, he will come back and fight only with us, only with Ukraine? He will destroy everything around him - says Zelensky.

In addition, the Ukrainian president noted that the US withdrawal from NATO would destroy Europe.

There is a risk that President Trump will withdraw from NATO, and if this happens, Putin will destroy Europe - said the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said that he expects to meet with Trump and is convinced that putin is afraid of the newly elected US president.

