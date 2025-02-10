Zelensky told about the experimental contract: what is promised to the military

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an experimental one-year contract for military service. Military personnel who sign it will be able to receive UAH 1 million, enter a university without exams, and take advantage of a 0% mortgage. Details will be announced in the coming days, UNN reports.

First of all, the initiative comes from military commanders, from the Ministry of Defense. Here we communicate and discussed the details with the commanders, and separately with Pavlo Palisa and General Moysiuk, and everything was also discussed at the Stavka. This is a great joint effort, and I think there is a very good offer for people who want to sign a one-year contract. They can extend it if they want, but it's a one-year contract. In the next few days, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, within 2-3 days, all the details will be officially announced, - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that the military will be able to earn, in particular, UAH 1 million during the year of service. In addition, upon completion of the contract, they will have the opportunity to enter a higher education institution without exams and study for free, as all expenses will be covered by the state.

Third, I would draw attention to the special conditions for mortgages: 0%, all interest will be covered by the state. Of course, there are many more important details: what conditions, what brigades the military will be assigned to. This is an experimental contract, - the President noted.

Recall

According to the new project of partial military service, 300 to 800 thousand people can join the ranks of the Armed Forces .

