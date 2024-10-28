Zelensky: The number of DPRK troops in Russia may increase to 12 thousand
Kyiv • UNN
There are already 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia. President Zelensky said that their number will quickly increase to 12,000.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the number of North Korean soldiers can quickly increase from 3,000 to 12,000. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, UNN reports.
"As for North Korean soldiers and officers, there are both on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are already being used on our territory - 3,000 soldiers. According to our intelligence, there will soon be 12,000 of them and it will happen very quickly, so it's not a matter of years or months," Zelensky said.
Another group of DPRK military will go to russia - Bloomberg25.10.24, 19:20 • 17257 views
Previously
According to the GUR, there are about 12 thousand North Korean military personnel in Russia, including 500 officers and 3 generals. Each soldier is allocated 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap every month.