Zelensky shows Trump photos of Ukrainian military after Russian captivity
Kyiv • UNN
During a meeting at the White House, Zelenskyy showed Trump photos of Ukrainian prisoners of war after their Russian capture. The President said that the prisoners returned weighing only 50 kg and with their health significantly compromised.
Zelenskyy showed Trump photos of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been captured by Russia.
The Ukrainian President noted that adult men were returning with a weight of only 50 kilograms and with undermined health.
Addendum
Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump met at the White House on Friday, February 28.