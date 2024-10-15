Zelensky sent a bill to raise taxes for his signature
Kyiv • UNN
Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed tax bill No. 11416-d and sent it to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his signature, the parliament's website reports. The law is expected to come into force soon, increasing taxes, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Tax Committee, UNN reports.
Details
"The Speaker (of the Verkhovna Rada) has already signed the tax bill No. 11416-d and sent it to the President's Office. In the near future, we expect the President's signature there, then publication, and then in a day the law will come into force, which will increase taxes," MP Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.
He noted: "It will turn out that advances will partially fall under the increase.
Addendum
On October 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11416-d on a significant tax increase. A number of changes were adopted, including an increase from 1.5% to 5% of the military tax, except for the military. On October 14, the parliament rejected all 13 resolutions that blocked the signing of the bill.