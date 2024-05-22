Zelensky: Russia has accumulated 10 thousand S-300 missiles

Russia has accumulated 10 thousand S-300 missiles. This was stated in an interview with the New York Times by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes UNN.

The shelling of Kharkiv, all the deaths of people, children — this is their huge advantage. The daily use of bombs — this is their huge advantage. The use of S-300 systems — they have accumulated 10,000 S-300 missiles. Ten thousand — this is their advantage again Zelensky said.

The president also pointed out that the world has appropriate weapons capable of resisting Russian attacks.

"Are there suitable weapons in the world to counter this? Yes. Are there suitable weapons better than what Russia has in its arsenal? Yes. Does Ukraine have both of these elements — sufficient quantity and permission? No, " Zelensky said.

